Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 191,456 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,456 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

