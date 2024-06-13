Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 6,286 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.