Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,756,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,057,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Paramount Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 585,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

