Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $149.53 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,989 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 8.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Equinix worth $149,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,193,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $761.45 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $757.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.