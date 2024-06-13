Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $21.40 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

