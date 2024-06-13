Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $32.34 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,114 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $32,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.9 %

O opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.