Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $52.01 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457,668 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 2.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $52,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,087,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.54 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

