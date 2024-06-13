Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in VICI Properties by 23.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,971 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

