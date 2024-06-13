Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,573 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $271.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

