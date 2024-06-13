Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 1,190,371 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190,371 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

