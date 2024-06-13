Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 182,621 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,621 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 5.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $97,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

