Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 724,968 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724,968 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

