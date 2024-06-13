Hershey Trust Co. Invests $1.62 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Snowflake comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Snowflake by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Snowflake by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

