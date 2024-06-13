Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg Sells 3,776 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilltop Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 46.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 806,091 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 38.1% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $5,672,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

