Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 235,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 696,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.