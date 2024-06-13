IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,706 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 6.62% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

IF Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.52.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

