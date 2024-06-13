iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.05. 3,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 55,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Friday, May 24th.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

