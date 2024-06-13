Insider Buying: Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hawkins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

