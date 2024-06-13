Insider Buying: Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hawkins Stock Performance
HWKN opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $90.71.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hawkins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
