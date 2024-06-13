Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director John Kanellitsas bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of C$886.05 million, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.13.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAC shares. Eight Capital raised Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

