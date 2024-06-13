Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director John Kanellitsas bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of C$886.05 million, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.13.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
