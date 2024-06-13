Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $584.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.50. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $389.48 and a 52-week high of $592.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

