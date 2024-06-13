Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $584.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.50. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $389.48 and a 52-week high of $592.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

