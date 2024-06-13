Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 558 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

