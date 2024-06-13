Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 371,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 498.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

