InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells $86,460.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. Analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

