International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

IAG stock opened at GBX 168.25 ($2.14) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 137 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 187.65 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

