Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Scott D. Cook Sells 27,309 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intuit Trading Up 4.5 %

Intuit stock opened at $592.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.46 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intuit by 291.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

