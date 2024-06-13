Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $63,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 4.5 %

Intuit stock opened at $592.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.46 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $618.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.12.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

