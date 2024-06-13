Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $428.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $428.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.87.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

