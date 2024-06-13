Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Brandywine Managers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brandywine Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $428.10 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $428.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.07 and a 200-day moving average of $372.87.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,641 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

