Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
