Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

