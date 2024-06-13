Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Down 83.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 944,242 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 663,356 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 394,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.