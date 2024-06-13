Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PEY opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
