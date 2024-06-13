Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Position Reduced by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp reduced its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,680 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.98% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVCB. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 749,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 536,893 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3,967.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 374,027 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $3,620,000. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVCB opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

