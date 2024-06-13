IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 295,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 131,000 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $27.33.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFXI. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

