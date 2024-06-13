Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,348 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 2.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Iron Mountain worth $44,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

