iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $542.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $545.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

