iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Gap Down to $28.22

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $27.29. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 13,764 shares changing hands.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $683.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

