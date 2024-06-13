iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 11,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 24,797 shares.The stock last traded at $95.30 and had previously closed at $95.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

