iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 11,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 24,797 shares.The stock last traded at $95.30 and had previously closed at $95.75.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
