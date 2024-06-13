iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 24.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

