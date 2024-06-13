iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Gap Down to $28.76

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $27.73. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 188,900 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

