iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

