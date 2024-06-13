iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 246,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 66,718 shares.The stock last traded at $60.47 and had previously closed at $61.01.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

