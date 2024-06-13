James S. Hanson Buys 2,000 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Fortrea Stock Down 1.8 %
FTRE opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
