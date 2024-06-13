James S. Hanson Buys 2,000 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortrea Stock Down 1.8 %

FTRE opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

FTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

