Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.64) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.04).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 453.40 ($5.77) on Thursday. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 528 ($6.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 697.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 429.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 423.79.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($88,874.12). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($131,522.63). Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

