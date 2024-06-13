John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WLY opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

