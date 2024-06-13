JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target to GBX 2,703

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,798 ($35.63) to GBX 2,703 ($34.42) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,036 ($38.66) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
