Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,322 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for about 4.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $84,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $8,217,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.