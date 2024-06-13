Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,406 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises about 2.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $48,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,746,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after acquiring an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 790,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 413,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

