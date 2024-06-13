Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the May 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Koito Manufacturing Price Performance
KOTMY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.
About Koito Manufacturing
