Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the May 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Koito Manufacturing Price Performance

KOTMY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.