Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger Acquires 1,378,901 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 403,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

