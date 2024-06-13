Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.04% of Learn CW Investment worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LCW stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Learn CW Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Learn CW Investment Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

